Crime

Drunk mum wears cost of Hilfiger jacket stolen in Macca's

Ross Irby
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:11 AM
A SINGLE mum became the recipient of an expensive jacket stolen by a gang of males from a young man eating at a McDonald's outlet in Ipswich.

The expensive, red Tommy Hilfiger label jacket was found being worn by the drunk woman at a train station about midnight.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard its wearer - Jamie Leigh Skeen - said she did not know it was stolen.

Skeen, a 22-year-old single mum from Brassall, pleaded guilty in court to one charge of receiving tainted property on July 12.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Skeen went to McDonald's Ipswich with three males that Friday night. The males verbally abused a young male, damaged a motor vehicle, and stole clothes including the jacket.

Sen-Const Spargo said police identified a group of people at the railway station at 11.35pm.

Skeen was with three males and was wearing the jacket, which police seized.

Sen-Const Spargo said Skeen was intoxicated and could not be interviewed.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Skeen's brother had previously been in court charged over a McDonald's dispute.

"She was not aware at first that the Tommy Hilfiger jacket was not his (her brother's)," Mr Hoskin said.

"She is a single mother."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Skeen $350.

Ipswich Queensland Times

