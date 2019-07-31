Drunk mum loses control of car on highway

Mother of two Natasha Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving after she crashed her car on the Warrego Hwy.

A DRUNK Gold Coast mum miraculously escaped serious injuries after she crashed her car on the Warrego Highway in March.

But she didn't escape the law.

On March 21, Natasha Djerdj was driving eastbound on the Warrego Highway through Hatton Vale when she lost control of her car and careened across the lanes before crashing into a pole on the wrong side of the road.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that Djerdj, 32, lost control of the car near the Summerholm Rd intersection about 7.30pm.

"(She) crossed into a grass centre medium and collided into a steel fence before continuing onto the westbound lanes of the highway before coming to a stop,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Djerdj was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of nearly three times the legal limit when she was tested in the Ipswich hospital.

Sgt Molinaro told the court Djerdj had said to police she was returning to the Gold Coast after dropping her children off at Withcott.

"This is a matter that could have resulted in a serious injury for others, including fatalities, where people drive with such a high reading and then lose control of their vehicle,” Sgt Molinaro said.

"Certainly a sentence that provides some deterrent for her would be appropriate in the circumstances.”

Representing herself, Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving and told Magistrate Kay Ryan she had two 'little girls'.

She said hospital staff had been concerned she had suffered spinal injuries and wounding to her finger.

"They sent me for an MRI but it came back clear,” Djerdj said.

"I was very lucky.”

Ms Ryan told Djerdj she was 'extremely' lucky and noted Djerdj had been previously nabbed for another drink driving offence in the past five years.

She fined Djerdj $950, recorded her conviction and disqualified her from driving for 10 months.