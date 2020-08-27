Drunk man speeds through Murgon on wrong side of the road

Jacob Frahm has been charged after he sped through the streets of Murgon after drinking half a carton of beer. (Picture: Facebook)

A MAN who decided to get behind the wheel after drinking half a carton of full strength beer has been served a suspended prison sentence.

On May 30 at around 4.55pm police in Murgon observed Jacob James Kingsley Frahm stumble out of a house before entering a white rodeo car parked on the side of Webster Street.

Frahm started the car and drove down Webster street before doing a quick U-turn on to Pearson Street.

He then accelerated through intersections on Cooper and Jefferies Street before approaching Harm Street, speeding through another intersection.

Frahm was observed by police driving between 70-75 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone, failing to slow down at give way signs.

After following the defendant through Armstrong Street, police observed the defendant driving in the middle of the road before continuing on the wrong side of the road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said it was fortunate there were no cars coming at the intersections.

"Being a Saturday afternoon it is very realistic to expect there to be young children around town," Sgt Stevens said.

"The defendant has twice been convicted of similar offending, which goes to show he is not taking it as seriously as he should.

"When police intercepted his vehicle he blew a reading of 0.108 and had his license suspended."

On June 3 2020, Frahm was intercepted by police for a routine check with police discovering his license had been suspended.

Frahm's defence lawyer Jay Rose said her submission would be to impose a suspended prison sentence.

"My submission is to impose imprisonment, to consider a probation order and to have the defendant not actually serve imprisonment," Ms Rose said.

"The defendant is 38 years old, lives with his partner and two-year-old daughter, has worked for 10 years at the meat works and now works causally in lawn mowing and cutting firewood.

"He does not accept the facts, however wishes to plead guilty to all charges."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early guilty plea.

"These driving offences are particularly worrisome to people as it imposes dangers that are a real risk to everyone," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"Drink driving at speed is a very serious combination, however in your case you will not serve prison time, the sentence will focus on rehabilitating and warning you about drink driving.

"This is the fifth offence of driving under the influence and it's important we address that so you don't continue to impose a danger to yourself and others.

"You were observed driving 70-75 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone, crossing a number of road crossings on the wrong side of the road and it was fortunate it was quiet."

For driving without due care Frahm was sentenced to three months imprisonment on a 12 month suspended sentence and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for 12 months.

For driving over the middle alcohol limit, he was given a 12 month probation order and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for five months.

In relation to driving unlicensed he was given a 12 month probation order and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for two years.

Convictions were recorded on all matters.