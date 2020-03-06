Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Peter-Con Donald Dodd faced Roma Magistrates Court on two charges.
COURT: Peter-Con Donald Dodd faced Roma Magistrates Court on two charges.
News

Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
6th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bare buttocks of a drunk man was not the sight Roma police wanted to see when they got a call from a concerned driver.

Peter-Con Donald Dodd faced two charges including being drunk in a public place and failure to properly dispose of a needle and syringe when he appeared in Roma Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 21 at 1.40am, police got a call from a member of the public stating they had nearly run over someone stumbling in the street.

By the time police arrived to the corner of Northern Rd and May St, Dodd had moved to the gutter, with his pants down and buttocks exposed.

The court heard he appeared heavily intoxicated, stating to police that he had been drinking all night.

Dodd was transported to the Roma Watch House, where an uncapped needled was also found to be in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

“He’s lucky he wasn’t run over considering how blind drunk he was,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You hear stories about people being so drunk they lie in the middle of the road and just get backed over because a car can’t see them.

“I remember you appearing when you got so drunk, you went to the wrong house. Your drinking is becoming a serious issue.

“Try to do something about that.”

Dodd was fined $500, with a conviction recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stepfather filmed vile attacks on girls

        premium_icon Stepfather filmed vile attacks on girls

        News 'The absue I suffered almost half my life. I am conflicted on how to vocalise how this crime impacted my life. A child's development is fragile.'

        Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        premium_icon Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        News What you need to know about voting at the council election

        DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        premium_icon DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        News Candidates were asked how they would make themselves accessible.

        Exciting $10 million education facilities opened at Laidley

        premium_icon Exciting $10 million education facilities opened at Laidley

        News STUDENTS will have access to industry-level equipment, better preparing them for...