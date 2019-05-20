Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PUBLIC NUISANCE: Leigh Anthony Vinson was fined $200 for laying on the road, disrupting traffic.
PUBLIC NUISANCE: Leigh Anthony Vinson was fined $200 for laying on the road, disrupting traffic. contributed
Crime

Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

Katie Hall
by
20th May 2019 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT is the price for endangering yourself and innocent motorists as well?

For Leigh Anthony Vinson, it was $200.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, Vinson pleaded guilty to one public nuisance charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Vinson had been arrested by police after lying in the middle of Sims Rd.

Sen Const Bland said a young mother had been very alarmed when she came across Vinson, thinking he had been hit by another motorist.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said it was an "unusual case" of public nuisance, and while Vinson had been intoxicated at the time, he had not caused a disruption as was usually seen with public nuisance charges.

Vinson was fined $200, and no conviction was recorded.

buncourt editors picks leigh anthony vinson public nuisance
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'It's weak': Audit office slams council's cash management

    premium_icon 'It's weak': Audit office slams council's cash management

    Council News The audit office first raised concerns about the financial management of the council in its 2014 audit.

    Dig deep to help the Salvos when they come knocking

    Dig deep to help the Salvos when they come knocking

    Community Money from the Red Shield Appeal will help fund projects in Ipswich

    • 20th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Upcoming Ipswich City Council election cost skyrockets

    premium_icon Upcoming Ipswich City Council election cost skyrockets

    News Council have been advised of the cost for the 2020 local election

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information