Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police said a woman rode her horse into town while under the influence, then became aggressive towards onlookers. File photo
Police said a woman rode her horse into town while under the influence, then became aggressive towards onlookers. File photo
News

Drunk horse rider comes a cropper at Whitsunday servo

Kirra Grimes
1st Jun 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old Proserpine woman will face court after drunkenly deciding to ride a horse into town, then "abusing" a group of youths who interrupted her as she attempted to go to the toilet in full view of the public.

Police arrested the woman outside the Proserpine BP service station about 9pm on Wednesday, May 26, following reports she had fallen off the horse, then "started the process of going to the toilet" on some grass.

The woman allegedly verbally abused a group of passing youths who called out to her on witnessing her behaviour.

Police said she continued behaving in an unruly manner as she was placed under arrest and taken to the watch house.

She was charged with committing public nuisance, obstructing police, and riding a horse while under the influence of liquor.

She will face Proserpine Magistrates Court in June.

Originally published as Drunk horse rider comes a cropper at Whitsunday servo

More Stories

editors picks mackay crime proserpine proserpine bp proserpine magistrates court proserpine police whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care workers told to get jab in ‘own time, expense’

        Premium Content Aged care workers told to get jab in ‘own time, expense’

        Health Aged care workers yet to get a Covid-19 jab are being told by the Federal Government to get one in their “own time” and at their “own expense”.

        New hospital ward on track for September opening

        Premium Content New hospital ward on track for September opening

        Health State Gov invests more than $143M to overhaul Ipswich health precinct in recent...

        Ground broken at ADF’s new lifesaving $370M facility

        Premium Content Ground broken at ADF’s new lifesaving $370M facility

        Business Two sheds will be developed that will house lifesaving medical equipment for...