Drunk, high father of five spits at police on Christmas Day

FUELLED by Christmas Day booze and medication, an abusive Ipswich dad spat into the face of a police officer who only wanted to take him to hospital.

The assault took place at a Riverview house in the early hours of Christmas Day, Ipswich District Court heard this week.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said police were called just after midnight by worried residents. Officers found Samuel Tait seated on a lounge chair.

Police wanted to take him to hospital after being told Tait had mixed alcohol with Lyrica and Oxycontin medication.

Tait became agitated and an officer handcuffed him.

Tait swore at police, yelling "f--k you, dogs”, before spitting in the face of a constable.

Ms Adams said the spit hit the officer's face and went into his eyes and mouth.

Paramedics treated the officer's face with saline and he was taken to St Andrew's hospital for infectious diseases tests.

Samuel Clive Tait, 38, a father of five from Riverview, pleaded guilty to committing a serious assault on a police officer by spitting or biting on December 25 last year; obstructing police; and contravening a protection order.

The obstruction offence related to a separate incident on January 7 at his mother's house.

Defence barrister Jemma Johnsen said Tait had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and previous matters showed alcohol had been an issue in his life.

"His sister called police. He mixed Oxycontin medication for back pain and drank alcohol purchased for Christmas Day,” she said. "He was upset over a family matter.”

Ms Johnsen said Tait, a labourer and machine operator, suffered a back injury in 2012 that caused arthritis and he had been taking back pain medication.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC observed Tait had nine offences for drink driving on his traffic history.

Ms Johnsen said Tait did a detox hospital program in 2017 and recently engaged in a Uniting Care program.

"He is a father of five from three relationships. The children are aged seven to 19,” she said.

Tait spent 121 days already in custody awaiting sentence.

"He has a very poor history with offences of resisting or assaulting police, or disobedience to protection orders,” Judge Lynch said.

"It was disgusting behaviour, spitting. You are nearly 40 years old and should know better.

"You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Judge Lynch said Tait would have to convince the parole board for his release.

Tait was sentenced to 18 months' jail.

He will serve six months and can then begin his application for parole on December 1.