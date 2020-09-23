Drunk groper torments women on bus

Marcus Mansfield has been sentenced for the sexual assault of two women on an Ipswich bus.

DRUNKEN bus passenger Marcus Mansfield made sleazy comments to two mums before groping their breasts.

Ipswich District Court this week heard Mansfield’s behaviour included making pelvic thrusting motions close to the backside of one of the women.

Following a jury trial, Mansfield was found not guilty of indecently assaulting a three-year-old child after one woman alleged she saw him grab a toddler on the backside when getting off the public bus.

Marcus Bertram Mansfield, 45, a dairy machine operator from Brightview, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting two women on October 31, 2017.

The court heard his behaviour turned TransLink route 506 from Leichhardt to Bell St in Ipswich CBD into a horrifying ordeal for the women.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said he groped the breasts of one woman, and thrust his groin at the bottom of another while cupping her breasts with his hands as she got off the bus at Bell St.

She said the Crown sought a 12-month jail term but Mansfield had already spent 185 days in custody. He was arrested on the day of the offences.

Ms Adams said he had significant criminal history, with 75 entries on his record, and in the time following the bus offences had been convicted of 19 offences.

The court heard the women called triple-0 soon after getting off the bus near Ipswich train station.

One witness said she did not see where Mansfield’s hands went when near the child on the bus but he was “stumbling about” and made lewd remarks to her sister.

“He was very, very drunk,” one woman said in evidence given during the trial for the child offence allegation.

The female bus driver also made comments to Mansfield to quiet down after hearing him swearing.

“He made a thrusting motion. It did not look good,” the driver Gabriella Ormos said in evidence.

“Yes I called out that I saw that.”

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said the best evidence would have been CCTV footage from the bus, but police did not have this.

“He is an alcoholic. At the time of these offences he was extremely intoxicated,” Mr Seaholme said.

“An absence of premeditation. He fell onto one of the women.

“He tells me he has been sober three months. He went cold turkey.”

Following the not guilty verdict on the child assault charge, Mansfield’s bail was continued to be sentenced the following day on the two charges he earlier pleaded guilty to.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was clear Mansfield was “grossly intoxicated” that day and he accepted that he was an alcoholic.

“You behaved in an appalling fashion and should be ashamed of yourself,” Judge Lynch said.

“Both women were frightened by your behaviour on a public bus and they had every right not to be accosted in the way you accosted them.

“You are old enough to know what the future holds and it is clear to everyone that if you keep drinking and offending you will go back to jail.”

Judge Lynch said he was satisfied that the 185 days he spent held in custody was sufficient penalty.

Mansfield was convicted and sentenced to 165 days jail on both offences, meaning he was free to walk from the court.