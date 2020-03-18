Drunk ex ran over woman in violent rampage

AN IPSWICH man faces deportation after admitting to a violent attack in which he ran his former partner down with a car.

Ugandan-born Arafat Mucunguzi Kifamunyanja, 29, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to assault causing bodily harm on May 11, 2019; choking, suffocation strangulation; doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; driving unlicensed; and two counts of wilful damage.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said the offences were serious, conceding that the starting point for a penalty was five years jail.

Mr Neaves said it was lucky the woman’s injuries were at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Neaves said Kifamunyanja came to Australia in 2010 with his mother.

He worked as a forklift driver and turned to alcohol to deal with personal difficulties.

He has three young children. The court heard that since being held in jail, he was attending church services and doing Bible studies after converting to Christianity three years ago.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said deportation was a relevant factor in sentencing.

Kifamunyanja had already spent 10 months in jail before his sentence.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the offences all arose from one course of conduct.

The victim was a former partner in a relationship that ended two years earlier.

He said Kifamunyanja went to a birthday party where he drank excessively.

The woman was driving him home when he started punching her in the head.

He then choked her so she could not breathe properly.

Her female friend was able to pull her out of the car and they ran across the road.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Kifamunyanja then got into the driver’s seat and drove at her dangerously. The car mounted the gutter and struck the woman, causing her to fall and roll.

He threatened to kill her and drove the car into a wall when reversing, the court heard.

While trying to again pursue her the car struck another car and both cars spun.

Both women ran away.

Judge Horneman-Wren noted Kifamunyanja had two convictions for serious assault of police in 2016, and one for assault causing bodily harm.

“The fact that you will be deported is a relevant consideration in forming a just sentence,” he said.

“You have had personal difficulties including with your father and took refuge in alcohol.

“I am told you have found faith in jail.”

Taking into account the 10 months he had already spent in jail, Judge Horneman-Wren imposed a sentence of five years jail for the malicious act offences; 2 ½ years for the choking; and two years for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The five-year sentence will be suspended after he serves two years of actual time, and other concurrent sentences suspended after he serves 14 months.

His driver’s licence was disqualified for six months.