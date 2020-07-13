Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
News

Drunk, drug driver had two kids in his car

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with a disqualified licence was found to be driving with methamphetamine in his system while two children under three were in the car.

Jarrod Carter, 26, pleaded guilty by letter in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to two charges including drug driving and driving while disqualified.

A 26-year-old had been stopped by police at the Chinderah BP service station about 10.20pm on March 14 this year.

The Bonogin man, who is also known as Jarrod Rod-Rick Chesser, was disqualified from driving until October 2021 since October 2019.

He tested positive for an oral drug swab which returned a lab result for methamphetamine.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy noted Carter's lengthy traffic history in sentencing.

He was convicted and fined a total of $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months and three months respectively.

court drink driving tweed heads court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New facilities mean more opportunity to cash in containers

        premium_icon New facilities mean more opportunity to cash in containers

        News Ipswich residents have taken to the scheme, cashing in for more than $10 million so far. New facilities have now opened.

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        How Ipswich residents made $10 million in just 18 months

        premium_icon How Ipswich residents made $10 million in just 18 months

        News Are you missing out on making some easy money?

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        NAMED AND SHAMED: 13 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 13 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime A vet nurse said he only had drank two ciders after blowing 0.079.

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        premium_icon Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        News He also gave a grim insight into the “painful” illness

        • 13th Jul 2020 4:56 AM