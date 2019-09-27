Menu
He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving.
Drunk drove at friends on the street before crashing

Peter Hardwick
by
27th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
A DRINK-driver who drove at his girlfriend and a friend trying to stop him driving and doing burnouts on the street has narrowly avoided jail time.

Nathan Thomas Talbot was drinking with friends at a Dalby residence on May 11 when about 3pm he became agitated, grabbed the keys to his girlfriend's sedan which he drove off on Bagot St, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

Forcing the woman and a friend to jump out of the way of the car, the 30-year-old had then driven up and down the street on which he did a series of burnouts, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton told the court.

During one of the burnouts, a rock had been propelled from the street which struck a neighbour watching from the footpath.

Talbot had eventually lost control of the car which slid sideways into a power pole, dislodging a live wire which fell into a neighbouring yard, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

He blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.085.

"He admitted to police he 'lost it and gave it some', indicating his driving was deliberate," Snr Const. Wheaton told the court.

Talbot, who had never held a driver's licence, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving arising from the incident as well as to causing a public nuisance and obstructing police arising from an incident at a Crows Nest caravan park on July 21.

His solicitor Alysha Jacobsen, of Condon Charles Lawyers, told the court her client had a number of mental health issues and was off his medication at the time.

Her client had since been receiving drug and alcohol counselling and had moved back in with his parents in Toowoomba after breaking up with his then girlfriend.

Magistrate Graham Lee sentenced Talbot to 15 months in jail but ordered he be released on parole immediately and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years on the dangerous driving charge.

