Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

FINDING vomit splashed through a silver Falcon, police soon met the driver - a 30-year-old man decked out in just his undies and asleep at the bowl of his toilet.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had been tipped off to a drunk person – Julien Edouardo Cotta – who had taken to the road about 10pm on August 8.

Heading to where his silver Falcon was reported to be seen, patrolling police found the car parked in the front lawn of a property on Wiggins Street, Gatton.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said witnesses were on scene and told police the fence had been damaged by the car.

“The vehicle had extensive damage to the bonnet and headlights, rear view mirror was missing … The vehicle also had vomit inside and outside the vehicle,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

The court heard Cotta, 30, was inside his house, found asleep in front of the toilet bowl wearing only underwear.

“Police were advised that he was the driver,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

“He made admissions to driving … He could not recall much of the night and said he had around five vodka and apple juice mixers.”

A breath test confirmed Cotta’s blood-alcohol level was 0.103.

Cotta pleaded guilty to drink driving above the middle alcohol level.

He told Magistrate Kay Ryan the fence he had crashed into was his neighbours and he had “lost control” of the car.

He was fined $500, lost his licence for three months and no conviction was recorded.

