Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Julien Cotta pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gatton Magistrates Court.
Julien Cotta pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gatton Magistrates Court.
Crime

Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FINDING vomit splashed through a silver Falcon, police soon met the driver - a 30-year-old man decked out in just his undies and asleep at the bowl of his toilet.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had been tipped off to a drunk person – Julien Edouardo Cotta – who had taken to the road about 10pm on August 8.

LOCAL NEWS: Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

Heading to where his silver Falcon was reported to be seen, patrolling police found the car parked in the front lawn of a property on Wiggins Street, Gatton.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said witnesses were on scene and told police the fence had been damaged by the car.

“The vehicle had extensive damage to the bonnet and headlights, rear view mirror was missing … The vehicle also had vomit inside and outside the vehicle,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

LOCAL NEWS: BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

The court heard Cotta, 30, was inside his house, found asleep in front of the toilet bowl wearing only underwear.

“Police were advised that he was the driver,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

“He made admissions to driving … He could not recall much of the night and said he had around five vodka and apple juice mixers.”

A breath test confirmed Cotta’s blood-alcohol level was 0.103.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

Cotta pleaded guilty to drink driving above the middle alcohol level.

He told Magistrate Kay Ryan the fence he had crashed into was his neighbours and he had “lost control” of the car.

He was fined $500, lost his licence for three months and no conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

drunk driver gatton magistrates court lockyer valley crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mums band together to create new baby wear

        Premium Content Mums band together to create new baby wear

        News Ipswich entrepreneurs find a hole in the market for luxury baby wear

        • 3rd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        ‘NOT EXEMPT’: Mayor warns why Lockyer isn’t COVID safe

        Premium Content ‘NOT EXEMPT’: Mayor warns why Lockyer isn’t COVID safe

        News THE Lockyer is not exempt from coronavirus, Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan...

        Ipswich City tackles football battle on two major fronts

        Premium Content Ipswich City tackles football battle on two major fronts

        Soccer Top side ready for massive showdown as club’s under-18s develop for future...

        What COVID case means for local aged care facility

        Premium Content What COVID case means for local aged care facility

        News Queensland has recorded two new cases overnight. Here’s what it means for the...