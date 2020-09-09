Menu
Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court, Nathaniel Rall said he had been in Mt Sylvia with his girlfriend drinking beer before he drove and crashed.
Crime

Drunk driver crashes car after argument with partner

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
AN ARGUMENT with his girlfriend was enough to drive a Gatton man to take to the road while drunk.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court, Nathaniel Rall said he had been in Mt Sylvia with his girlfriend drinking beer before the pair got into an argument, so he left.

The court heard the trip didn’t go to plan.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police had arrived on scene at a car crash about 11.40pm, May 17.

A black Holden sedan had crashed on Mt Sylvia Road and Rall identified as the driver.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital and, while there, was requested to undergo a blood-alcohol test.

Returning a positive result, the test revealed Rall had been driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 0.164.

The court heard Rall had no traffic history or criminal history.

He pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence and was fined $900.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

