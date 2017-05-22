25°
Drunk driver banned for 12 months

Helen Spelitis
22nd May 2017
EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A REDBANK Plains man has been put on a 12-month probation order after pleading guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving.

John Lima Fatal was stopped on April 30 at Raceview where he returned a blood alcohol result over the middle alcohol limit but not more than the high alcohol limit.

The 34-year-old man was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and will have to pay $750 as part of that probation order.

KLAUS Jurgen Bork pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 10 at Goodna.

The 50-year-old Boronia Heights man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

YOLANDE Maree Connell was disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to drink driving on March 19.

Connell, 38, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The Leichhardt woman was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

ANDREW Francis De-Miles Stanstiuck pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

The 49-year-old Redbank Plains man was stopped at Augustine Heights on March 30.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

JOEL Alexander Gunson pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 12 at Eastern Heights.

The 24-year-old man from Ripley was disqualified from driving for one months and fined $350.

RICHARD William Leslie pleaded guilty to drink driving.

William, 41, was stopped by police on April 10 at Walloon. He was found to be over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The Yamanto man was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

JOELENE Dawn McGrath pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 23 at Sunnybank Hills.

The 38-year-old from Loganlea was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

THOMAS Paul Fraser, 49, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on May 9 at Coolana.

The Goodna man was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

JOHN Paul Junge pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on March 2.

Junge, 56, from Brassall was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

