Drunk dad lucky he wasn’t shot after pointing gun at cops

A DRUNK dad who confronted police with a gun at his Ipswich home was very lucky not to have been shot.

An Ipswich court heard that when officers were called to a domestic incident the man pointed a gun at them when they arrived.

Police used professional restraint and he was not shot, with the dad’s gun turning out to be a gel-blaster.

The man, a heavy alcohol user, has since been drying out in jail.

Appearing from jail before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link, the man pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer when armed/pretending to be armed with a weapon on Thursday July 2; and to two breaches of domestic violence protection orders.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said the 41-year-old man had since spent 55 days in jail on remand and police sought a jail term for the serious assault offence.

Defence lawyer Chris Trace said the incident nearly cost the man his life and took place after he’d been drinking alcohol.

“He is quite a genuine chap,” Mr Trace said.

“(He) has a serious problem with alcohol but when sober is engaged with his family.”

While in jail there had been no consumption of alcohol and he had gone through withdrawal.

He was through the worst of it and would like to think that his drinking days were over.

The man intended to live with his mother when released and would not be returning to the family home.

Mr Trace sought for the man’s immediate release to parole.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the man would receive a suspended jail term for the serious assault of police offence, and a supervised probation order for the two domestic violence charges, the supervision to be to his benefit.

Ms MacCallum said she was sure his time in jail had not been pleasant and she hoped the experience would be at the front of his mind before drinking.

She said his partner had written a letter of support stating that when he was not under the influence of alcohol he was a good father and husband.

Ms MacCallum said that as his lawyer rightly pointed out in court, he had been in real risk of losing his life when pointing what police believed to have been a gun at officers.

It turned out to be a gel-blaster.

“It could have resulted in your death. It is very easy for people to die in these situations,” she said.

Ms MacCallum sentenced him to a three month jail term, which was suspended for 12 months.

For the breaches of the protection orders he received a supervised 12-month probation order that would include counselling.

