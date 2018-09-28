Menu
Courtney Jean Short copped a $900 fine for public nuisance and police obstruction charges.
Crime

Drunk clubber's foul mouth gets her a night in watch-house

Ross Irby
28th Sep 2018 2:46 PM
CLUBBER Courtney Short unleashed a torrent of foul-mouthed abuse at 2am while being evicted from an Ipswich nightclub.

A much more polite Short went before Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer to a charges of public nuisance and assault or obstruct police.

Courtney Jean Short, 24, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to the offences, relating to an incident on August 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Short was evicted from Club Metro in Brisbane St and was heard yelling obscenities.

When approached by police, she pushed an officer in his chest.

Sgt Caldwell said when officers arrested Short and handcuffed her, she struggled and slipped her cuffs.

The court was told she screamed: "I want the Aboriginal liaison officer, you **nts," as she freed her hands.

The police officer's reply may have been somewhat unexpected.

"I am Aboriginal and I am the one you assaulted," the officer told her.

Sgt Caldwell said Short continued to resist arrest.

For her trouble, she was kept in the watch-house for five hours.

Short's lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the facts "speak for themselves", that Short had too much to drink that night.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was concerning for a young woman to have such a criminal history.

"In December 2016, there is an offence of serious assault, and assault/obstruct police so it is not the first time you have behaved this way toward police," Ms Sturgess said.

"It is very disappointing Ms Short as you clearly have potential."

Short was fined $900.

A conviction was not recorded.

assault ipswich court public nuisance
Ipswich Queensland Times

