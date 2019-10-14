Drunk backpacker thought she could drive

AN ENGLISH backpacker who blew nearly double the legal drinking limit thought she was okay to drive.

But, as it turned out, she'd had a few too many drinks.

Sophie Dwyer, 24, blew 0.094 when police spotted her reversing out of a centre road carpark on Crescent St in Gatton on September 27.

Appearing before the Gatton Magistrate Court, Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court Dwyer was initially pulled over "due to the manner of driving".

She pleaded guilty to the offence, telling Magistrate Robbie Davies she had believed she would have been able to drive.

The tourist from Manchester is staying in Gatton and completing farm work.

She claimed she was not aware it was illegal to reverse out of the centre carpark which was what had initially caught the police's eyes.

"I wouldn't have drove (sic) if I didn't feel I was okay to drive," Dwyer said.

Mr Davies warned her of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

"Just like in England, there are very strict alcohol driving laws (here)," Mr Davies said.

Taking into account her early guilty plea, and accepting the circumstances of the incident, he fined Dwyer $300.

She was disqualified from holding a licence for two months and a traffic conviction was recorded.