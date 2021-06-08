Menu
Drunk Audi driver busted twice: cops

by Erin Lyons
7th Jun 2021 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM

A man will front court on Monday after he was allegedly busted drink-driving twice in inner Sydney within three hours.

Police spotted a black Audi at 3.30am allegedly doing an illegal U-turn on Oxford St in Surry Hills.

The Audi then stopped on nearby Palmer St before its occupants got out and allegedly started fighting with people leaving a nearby hotel.

Officers then intervened and spoke with the Audi driver, who then allegedly returned a positive breath test.

He was taken to Surry Hills police station and breath tested again, allegedly recording a blood-alcohol reading of 0.181.

The man driver’s licence was suspended and he was released on conditional bail just before 6am.

But just five minutes later police spotted the Audi driving along Liverpool St in Darlinghurst before it stopped and allegedly parked illegally.

The man was breath tested again and allegedly returned a positive result before recording a blood-alcohol level of 0.138 at Surry Hills police station.

The 27-year-old man was charged with driving with high-range PCA, driving across dividing lines to do U-turn, disobeying a no right turn sign, driving with mid-range PCA, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence, and detention application (arrest).

The Ingleburn man will front court on Monday.

