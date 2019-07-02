‘Drunk as a skunk’: Man starts punch up at strippers

A man was kicked out of a Townsville strip club after punching a staff member in the face, before walking over to the Mad Cow to have another punch up with a group of blokes.

Timothy Gordon Shaw was sentenced 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of assaults occasioning bodily harm in a public place and one count of public nuisance when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court.

The court heard on August 9, 2018 Shaw was in a Flinders St strip club when staff told him to stop using his phone.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant John Moran Shaw continued to use his phone despite his directions, and punched a worker in the face, causing bruising and swelling.

After Shaw was forcibly ejected from the club, he walked over to the Mad Cow tavern and started following a group of five men, trying to start a fight with one of them.

The men walked away, but Shaw continued to follow them and was eventually arrested by police and taken to the watch house.

"It was a drunk and irrational assault," Snr Sgt Moran said.

Defence lawyer Ross Malcomson said Shaw didn't have any recollection of the night, or why he tried to start fights.

"Drunk as a skunk," Magistrate Howard Osborne responded.

Mr Malcomson said on the day of the assaults, his former partner ended their two year relationship, taking everything he owned apart from a couch and a bed.

Shaw started drinking that day, and has no memory apart from ending up in the watch house.

Mr Malcomson said Shaw attempted to mediate with his victim out of remorse for his actions, and offered a letter of apology.

Mr Osborne ordered Shaw pay $500 to the victim in compensation for the attack.

"You're not the first and last person in this court having basically blacked out while you're drinking," he said.

"You could be going to jail today under different circumstances."