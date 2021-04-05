Menu
A Durack man will face Ipswich Magistrates Court for driving under the influence after he was caught driving more than four times above the legal limit on Easter Friday.
News

Drunk 4WD driver takes to Ipswich roads while four times over limit

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
CAUGHT driving at more than four times above the legal limit, one driver found himself in trouble in the first few hours of the Easter long weekend.

Police discovered a 38-year-old Durack man significantly above the legal alcohol limit after they a were tipped off to an alleged drunk driver at Bellbird Park.

They found the man behind the wheel of a four-wheel drive on Redbank Plains Rd, about 1.30am, Friday morning.

The man tested positive to alcohol, returning a reading of .206.

He was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 23.

He is just one of many drivers caught flouting the law during the Easter long weekend, with police reporting more than 100 other instances of dangerous driving across the state in the first two days.

