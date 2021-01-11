Drugs, stolen ID cards found in unlicensed driver’s car

Robert Amson pleaded guilty to seven charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

DESPITE blowing well below the legal alcohol limit, an Ipswich man drew the wrong kind of attention to himself during a roadside breath test.

Robert Bennet Amson was driving on Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains when he was pulled over by police for a random test about 6.25pm on November 1, 2020.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Amson was unlicensed and subject to a zero alcohol limit.

He blew 0.024 and told police he had never held a Queensland licence.

Less than a month later, Amson found himself in trouble again.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told the court Amson was pulled over again and, this time, police searched his car.

Amson was driving at 4.20pm on November 28 when police from the Goodna station hailed him down at Redbank Plains.

“Police had a conversation with him in relation to drugs and the defendant disclosed that he had some unused needles and syringes in the vehicle,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Police detained Amson and his passenger for a search.”

During the search, police found the drug ice stashed in a phone case, a cut-down straw, clipseal bags with crystal residue, and four used syringes.

Police also found items they believed had been stolen.

“Police located an 18-plus card and Medicare card (in someone else’s name),” Sgt Caldwell said.

“When questioned, (Amson) said he did not know the owner, stating he found the items in a council clean up recently.

“He said he had possession of the cards for a number of days but intended to hand them in to police.”

A check confirmed Amson was still not licenced to be driving.

Facing seven charges in court, Amson appeared via videolink.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, telling Magistrate Andrew Cridland he had made a “silly mistake”.

“I shouldn’t have been driving, I shouldn’t have had that ID on me,” Amson said.

“That’s what it all comes down to; it’s all my fault.”

Having breached the terms of his parole by committing the offences, Amson was ordered to serve a month in prison for each charge, to be served concurrently.

For the drink driving, Amson was disqualified from driving for six months.

“With your history of course and the fact that you’re on parole, it makes the matters more serious,” Mr Cridland said.

The convictions were recorded.

