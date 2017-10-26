Extensive marijuana stash to treat 'aches and pains'

AN Ipswich drug producer used a tent to accommodate a portion of his extensive hydroponic marijuana stash, a court has been told.

Dean Reginald Johnson used his home as a makeshift hydroponics set up, growing more than 30 plants anywhere he could, including in a tent.

Police found the 2.5sqm set up when they raided his home in May this year, uncovering nine large plants in the tent, another 20 under the stairs and some more in a wooden cupboard.

The orange glow coming from the lighting in the cupboard is what tipped police off.

Johnson also had plant pots, electrical cords, fertiliser and spare lights in the garage along with two magazines titled "Self Garden" and "Maximum Yield".

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday including possessing and producing drugs, possessing instructions for producing drugs and possession drug utensils.

The court heard he used the drugs for 'aches and pains'. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $1500.