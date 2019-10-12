Drugs and wads of cash found in bookcase

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man stored more than $2000 in drugs in a bookcase.

Senior Sergeant Brad Dick this week told the court police found three plastic bags of marijuana during a search at the home of Travis Elliott-Bond.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard another shelf held a box containing $3905 in cash, with more drugs and drug utensils found elsewhere in the bookcase.

Travis James Elliott-Bond, 25, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs on April 11; possession of drug utensils that had been used; possession of property used in a drug offence; possession of property (Australian currency) suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act; and failing to appear at court.

Sgt Dick said police searched Elliott-Bond's Silkstone house on April 11 and found three small plastic bags in a bookcase that held marijuana in amounts of 115g, 69g, and 10g; with an estimated street value of $2070.

Another shelf held a bag of cannabis with a street value of $240, and another bag held leaf and stems with a weight of 60 grams.

The police search uncovered a glass bong, plastic and ceramic bongs, electronic scales, cryovac bags, and scissors.

Sgt Dick said a box held $3905 cash. "Says it was his money from savings at his previous employment at Carole Park in an engineering company,” Sgt Dick said.

"The police belief is that the cash was not honestly gained and is connected to drugs.”

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Elliott-Bond had been convicted and sentenced by the Ipswich District Court on September 9 for other drug matters.

He received 10 months jail with immediate parole.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the earlier District Court sentence involved offences in May 2018, with the ones now before the court occurring 11 months later while he was on bail.

"It is clear that you had a significant problem. Hopefully parole will go a long way to assist you in that problem. If you don't, you will likely spend time in jail.

Elliott-Bond was sentenced to two concurrent jail terms of three months; along with two jail terms of one month, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was fined $350 for failing to attend court.