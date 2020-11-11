Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

ANTHONY Paul Johnston didn’t say much when he appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9 on multiple drug charges, but his partner who was sitting in the gallery wanted to.

“He was strip searched unwillingly,” Johnson’s partner tried to say from the courtroom gallery

She was told to be quiet by the volunteer in policing official.

Johnston appeared for one charge of possessing utensils, one charge of drug driving, and one charge for possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Johnson was intercepted on Rosewood-Laidley road at Grandchester on September 24.

He submitted to a roadside drug test, but was taken to the Laidley police station where he tested positive for THC.

Senior sergeant Windsor said on October 28, police searched Johnson’s Laidley South home, where they found numerous of drug-related items.

Police found a green plastic bag containing cannabis, a bowl containing prepared cannabis, three glass water pipes, a plastic water pipe, a brass water pipe, electric grinder and electric scales.

Johnson declined to make any comments other than that he was working and was able to get to work without a driver’s licence.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Johnston’s last criminal history was in 2016.

Johnston was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded for his drug driving charge.

For his drug charges, he was fined $350 which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from driving for a month – conviction recorded.

For possessing drugs and equipment, he was fined $300 referred to SPER, no conviction recorded.