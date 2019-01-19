Menu
Crime

Druggie dad off the road for eight months

Ross Irby
by
19th Jan 2019 12:17 AM
DALLAS Benko was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system twice in 10 days.

And his taste in illicit drug use has put the dad of three off the road for eight months.

Dallas Jade Steven Benko, 35, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving when on a Probationary licence at Goodna on November 13; and drug driving when on a Probationary licence at Goodna on November 23.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Benko tested positive to both methamphetamine and marijuana the first offence, and methamphetamine in the second. "I had no excuse for using drugs and driving.

"I thought the period of time sufficient but obviously (it was) still in my system," Benko told the court. Magistrate David Shepherd said he would have thought the first offence "would be a fair indication" for what then happened on November 23. Benko said he'd been through rehabilitation.

Benko was fined $400 on each charge. And disqualified four months on each charge - eight months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

