Drug user does 170km/h in police pursuit with deflated tyres

SPEEDSTER: Michael Hambly sped at 170km/h and drove seven kilometres despite police stingers deflating his tyres. Ross Irby

A MIDNIGHT police pursuit of a potentially deadly driver loose on Ipswich roads didn't stop despite the speeding driver's car tyres being deflated by police stingers.

Instead Shane Michael Hambly drove for another 7 kilometres with his tyres deflating and shredding.

When Hambly finally stopped the car, it was being driven on its rims.

Tracked from the air by Polair, police said the errant driver reached speeds of 170km/h, with his car frequently driven 40km/h over the speed limit.

When 28-year-old Hambly went before Ipswich Magistrates Court he faced a $6050 fine, or at least 50 days jail, for failing to stop for police.

It was revealed he had been using meth.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore outlined the details of his bundle of offences, with Hambly's lawyer making submissions for a suspended sentence and probation in a bid to keep him from serving jail time.

The tyre worker from Leichhardt pleaded guilty to around 20 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle just before midnight on September 7, 2019; driving unregistered and uninsured; failing to stop for police; assault, two counts of stealing; drug offences; and possession of weapons (knives).

Sen-Constable Elmore said Hambly's serious driving offences took place from 11.45pm on Ipswich Motorway at Goodna when Hambly's car was observed and tracked by Polair.

The car was then driven on the Cunningham Motorway at speeds 40km/h over the speed limit.

Police used road spikes to try to stop the speedster on Chermside Road at East Ipswich.

But despite the tyres deflating, Hambly drove for another seven kilometres but finally came to a stop on Ella St at Blackstone.

The tyres were wrecked, and the car being driven on its wheel rims.

Magistrate Robert Walker was clearly unimpressed by Hambly's driving antics that night.

Mr Walker said the facts show Hambly had driven through many red stop lights and reached speeds of 170km/h.

He took into account the difficult personal circumstances in his life.

"I'm told you descended into methylamphetamine use. I'm told it is the cause of most of your offending,” Mr Walker said.

Hambly was sentenced to nine months jail, suspended for 18 months, for the dangerous operation charge and was disqualified from driving for six months.

For failing to stop he was disqualified for two years. Hambly was put on a supervised 18-month probation order.