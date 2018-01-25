User in the dock for crack, meth and marijuana offences

DISCOVERED with "crack" amphetamine on Australia Day landed drug user Ashley Sullivan back before an Ipswich court where he pleaded guilty to six drug offences.

Ashley Anthony Elliott Sullivan, 30, pleaded guilty to four charges of drug possession; possession of property used in connection with a drug offence; and possession of drug utensils.

One offence related to police finding him at Redbank on January 26, 2017, with white crystals in a sealed plastic bag, Sullivan telling officers it was crack amphetamine. He also had an MDMA tablet.

Three other offences relate to offences at Redbank on December 2, 2016 when police found him with a small amount of marijuana, a water pipe and a glass pipe, grinder and scales.

And on May 12, 2017 police found Sullivan at Goodna with methylamphetamine.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said it was consistent reoffending.

Sullivan was placed on supervised probation and will do counselling after his lawyer Tanguy Mwilambwe said he understands that he has a problem.