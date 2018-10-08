Drug trafficker mum in jail for Christmas

A MOTHER's heartfelt cries from the court dock when reality hit that she was not going home also brought tears to some of her children in the Ipswich courtroom.



Convicted drug trafficker Debra Randell won't be home for Christmas after she was sentenced to two years' jail with a six month jail term (cumulative) imposed for offences of drug supply.



With her four children aged one to 17 being nursed or seated behind her, it was an emotional moment of family grief.



But the mum had been there before - after being convicted in the Supreme Court in late 2016 for supplying drugs to a child - her teenage son.



Randell, 45, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to trafficking in dangerous drugs (marijuana) between February 4, 2017 and April 22, 2017; two counts of supplying a drug to another person in February and March 2017; and unlawful possession of marijuana on April 21, 2017 at Regency Downs. Judge Dennis Lynch QC said such conduct does harm to the community that we live in.



He said Randell had been dealt with leniently by the Supreme Court, she reoffended and a jail sentence was necessary.



Judge Lynch ordered her release to parole on February 2 next year after she has served four months' jail.



Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins outlined her previous offences, saying Randell was sentenced by the Supreme Court in October 2016 for the aggravated supply of cannabis to a minor, her son.



He said she received an 18-month probation order with no conviction recorded. Randell was still subject to this at the time she reoffended.



Mr Wilkins said she had been convicted at Gatton Magistrates Court in 2016 for possession of methylamphetamine.



And in February this year Randell was charged when she tested positive to driving with a drug detected in her system.



Mr Wilkins said police searched her home in April 2017 and seized her phone.



Evidence of drug supply was found and that she'd carried on a business of trafficking.



"She supplied cannabis every two or three days. This did not exceed a quarter of an ounce and she supplied on tick," he said. Mr Wilkins said a tick sheet did show amounts of $3580 and she had chased up her debts.



Threats of violence had been made to obtain (what was owed) but there was no evidence she ever used violence.



A download of her phone also showed two supplies of methylamphetamine.



Judge Lynch said the evidence shows that in the 10 weeks she messaged eight people about the supply of drugs, there were messages about replenishing her stock, and offers for people to "sample".



She was a street level dealer and kept a list in her mobile phone of amounts of money paid or owed.



"Deals were sourced and at times you made threats to people who had not paid," Judge Lynch said.



"The precise amount supplied or value can't be determined."



Judge Lynch said trafficking in marijuana was serious.



"It is called a serious drug and that's what it is," he said.



Judge Lynch signed a serious drug offenders certificate listing Randell.

