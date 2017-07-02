Drug test welfare recipients

DRUGS TEST: Those with nothing to hide need not be concerned, says our reader.

RANDOM drug and alcohol testing for welfare recipients, under 25s and long-term recipients in particular, should be mandatory.

Those with nothing to hide need not be concerned.

The taxpaying public forfeits $billions of taxpayer-funded welfare payments to many demographics with undisclosed agendas.

They have a right to know that their money is well spent.

Regional Australia has an escalating drug problem and high unemployment.

It's the unemployed in particular that this will target and rightfully so.

Though the forced testing will not alleviate every social problem facing governments, Centrelink and welfare agencies, it has to be introduced.

The abuse and misuse of welfare dollars by recipients needs to be addressed somehow.

The "do-gooders”, purporting that not all welfare recipients are drug-users, must admit some will be caught out. Australia cannot afford to just give out welfare dollars with no conditions.

So far, it has failed to inspire many to accept any work, treating welfare as a right.

If this is mandatory, those who abuse the generosity of the taxpayer will soon learn that it is futile to resist.

Not all are genuinely applying for work and not all are cheats, but this will sort the sheep from the goats.

With a massive welfare bill, governments are desperate to rein in the phenomenal outlay, especially when it plays into the hands of criminals, creating a social class of terminal welfare dependants.

E. ROWE

Marcoola