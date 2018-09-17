Drug supplier was 'held hostage' by former partner in siege

A WOMAN caught up in an Ipswich siege drama has been sentenced for drug supply offences involving ice and marijuana.

An Ipswich Court heard she had since moved interstate to get away from the siege offender, who was an abusive former boyfriend.

Donna Marie Weller, 41, was convicted of the offences when she pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to two charges of supplying schedule one dangerous drugs; and three charges of supplying schedule two dangerous drugs at Karalee in December 2016 and January 2017.

Jessica Beckman, legal officer with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Beckman came to police attention because of her association with a person of interest who was under investigation at the time.

That person was named in court as Wesley Kapor who, with his wife, was jailed this year for serious drug offences.

Ms Beckman said the Karalee charges involved the unlawful supply of an unknown drug on December 3, 2016, unlawful offer to supply methylamphetamine on December 7, unlawful supply of an unknown drug on December 11, offer to supply methylamphetamine for $650 on December 31, and an actual supply of marijuana for $70 on January 24, 2017.

Ms Beckman said the sentence needed to be a personal deterrent for Weller so that she would not return to such offending for financial reasons or to support her own use.

The Crown sought a head sentence of nine-12 months, with either immediate release to parole, or suspension of the sentence.

Defence barrister John Jacob said Weller grew up in Gympie with a good family life and later worked in hospitality.

Mr Jacob said she instructed that she began having difficulties in 2012, while in a personal relationship that she felt she could not escape.

He said she overdosed in April 2016 but returned to the man after a week recovering in an Ipswich hospital.

"On June 20, 2016, she tried to leave again and effectively was held hostage by a man. It turned into a siege and involved police," Mr Jacob said.

"The man (later) pleaded guilty to an offence.

"Wesley Kapor came to police attention and had been the target of a large operation.

"She had known him seven years.

"The offer (by her) was to try and help him out when he was in short supply.

"Her offending was low level. And (some) are offers to supply."

Mr Jacob said the January 2017 offence was an actual supply of marijuana for $70.

"She says she ceased methylamphetamine use."

Mr Jacob said that in 2017 Weller realised she had to get away from her Ipswich associates and moved interstate.

He said Weller travelled to Ipswich for the court sentence and was keen to leave as she was well aware the man (former boyfriend) was now out of jail.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Weller's offending was detected during a wider police investigation into the supply of drugs in the Ipswich region.

"You were an associate of a man targeted, Wesley Kapor," he said.

"You suggested you could get some for him."

"Texts suggest you had an ongoing relationship (friendship) with him. And a casual ease in which you could supply."

Judge Horneman-Wren took into account that Weller had then been in a violent relationship with a man, and there had been a siege situation after she earlier overdosed.

He noted the siege incident caused her ongoing trauma, and that sensibly she left Ipswich last year.

He sentenced Weller to nine months' jail, immediately suspended for 18 months.