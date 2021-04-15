Drug rider’s false number plate a red flag for cops

Bradley Mark Marlin copped a fine and disqualification after pleading guilty to drug driving.

A trail bike rider attracted attention for all the wrong reasons with a false number plate bearing the letters, ICU.

Police noticed the registration and immediately conducted a check, confirming it was not a genuine number plate.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard the rider, Bradley Marlin was stopped and spoken to, and later charged with riding while drug positive.

Bradley Mark Marlin, 35, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive at Collingwood Park on July 3 last year; and failing to appear in court on January 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 8.40pm when police saw an orange KTM motorbike.

A quick check of the plate led them to pull Marlin over and drug test him.

His saliva sample later tested positive to both cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Matt Gemmell said Marlin was unemployed and homeless at the time of the offence.

He said police also seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation, and he was charged with other offences that are yet to go before the court.

Mr Gemmell said Marlin had no criminal history.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess fined Marlin $500 and disqualified him from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.