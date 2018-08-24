Drug operation leads to 181 people on 545 charges

Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad officers seized $3000 cash, a pen gun, two rifles and quantities of drugs in ongoing raids as part of the ongoing Operation Quebec Trawler.

Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad officers seized $3000 cash, a pen gun, two rifles and quantities of drugs in ongoing raids as part of the ongoing Operation Quebec Trawler. Contributed

MORE than 180 people have been charged with a combined 545 charges after a police operation targeting illicit drugs in the region.

Operation Quebec Trawler, which began last month, has led to 181 people charged in the ongoing fight against dangerous drugs in the community.

The operation has targeted drug offenders including those involved in the use, supply and distribution of methamphetamines, or ice, and cannabis.

Officer in Charge of the Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad, Senior Sergeant Matt Howard, said all officers across the District were working extremely hard to disrupt drug use.

"The use of illicit substances has a detrimental, flow-on effect to the general community," Senior Sergeant Howard said.

"Our local community has provided us with the information we need to tackle this network and get these drugs off the street.

"Clearly the people in the Darling Downs do not want these dangerous and destructive substances in their towns and are working with us to remove them."

Operation Quebec Trawler is an ongoing operation involving various police resources including the Darling Downs Tactical Crime Squad, General Duties Police and Detectives.

Total charges:

• 181 persons charged with 545 offences including 2 trafficking, 122 supply dangerous drug and 147 possess dangerous drugs.

• Drug seized - Cannabis, Methamphetamines and amphetamines.

• Over $15000 in cash seized

• Weapons seized include a pen gun and semi-automatic weapons