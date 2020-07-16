Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman busted with thousands of dollars worth of ice stuffed inside her bra and underwear before a flight to Cairns has been sentenced to four years' jail.

Mikaela Anne Gates-Hull, 23, was found with two bags of the drug inside her bra and a further bag inside her underwear, held in with sticky tape strapped around her waist, when police arrested her and her ex-partner Andy Wilson at Brisbane Airport on June 9 last year.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard the weight of the ice she was carrying was just more than 135g, with a potent­ial street value well over $50,000.

Gates-Hull pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession and one count of receiving­ tainted property while being sentenced on Wednesday.

The court heard Wilson, 32, was allegedly found with just over 5g and boasted to police "it's a measly five grams … it's not like you can get me for trafficking". His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September.

The court heard Gates-Hull had already served 13 months in custody. She was given a parole release date of August 8.

Originally published as Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra on Cairns flight

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cairns court drugs ice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated with the developer of Bunnings Plainland.

        • 16th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        premium_icon Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        Council News They were promised by councillors in the election campaign.

        ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        premium_icon ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        Crime An Ipswich Court has heard three men sentenced for armed robbery now face...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites