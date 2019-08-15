Drug lab twist in fatal fire investigation

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.

THE "suspicious" fatal house fire that happened early yesterday morning at a Hill St address in Lakes Creek is still under investigation but some more information has come to light.

While fronting media earlier this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police had located an "elicit drug laboratory" across the road.

He said police would not rule out links with the drug lab and the burned house.

Both houses were owned by the same person according to Det Peachey.

That site is also now a crime seen and investigators are flying to Rockhampton later today.

It is still unknown what drugs were manufactured at the property.

Det Peachey said it was unknown how many people lived at the Hill Street residence but it was understood various people came and went regularly.

"We know there was one occupant that actually owned and lived at the house, while a number of other people visited frequently," he said.

Police have not identified the body, nor could they speculate on the identification.

The crime scene is still being guarded and held by police and is expected to remain that way over the weekend.

Police are still seeking assistance from the public, specifically from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

It is understood someone who may have resided at the property has been questioned by police.

At 2.29am yesterday morning, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, as well as paramedics and police, were called to the house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.

Three fire crews arrived at the scene at 2.36am. Upon arrival, the two-storey house was fully alight.

Carol Cockerell, a nearby resident, described the event to a Morning Bulletin reporter early yesterday.

"There were loud explosions and there were cinders blowing across the road," she said.

"I called the fire brigade twice I was in that much of a panic."