A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with importing dried coca leaves to produce cocaine – believed to be the first allegations of this kind in Queensland.

The Courier-Mail understands it is one of the first times a Queenslander will face court over allegations they imported the leaves to produce the drug in the state.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in Mons, west of Buderim, on May 19 and allegedly found a number of dangerous drugs and a small hydroponic set-up.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight offences including drug production, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

A coca crop being harvested in Bolivia.

The coca plant, which is used to make cocaine, is an illicit substance in Australia and is designated under the same drug category as cannabis.

As part of the Powderkeg series launched this week, The Courier-Mail revealed that cocaine consumption in Queensland had tripled in the past four years and that the bulk of Australia's cocaine was imported from Columbia and Mexico.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bradley Phelps, of the Drug and Serious Crime Group, said police were working with interstate and overseas counterparts to "disrupt the flow of cocaine into Queensland".

"We will continue to target individuals and syndicates involved in bringing these drugs into Queensland," he said.

"And we'll target the people within Queensland who are distributing these drugs and causing massive harm to the community.

"Our commitment to that is unwavering."

The Mons resident will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 24.

Originally published as Drug importation charge never before heard in Queensland