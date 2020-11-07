Drug-fuelled ramming rampage not enough for jail time

Mathew Patrik McKenzie pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance.

A MAN was high on a cocktail of drugs when he rammed four cars in a wild afternoon of dangerous and potentially deadly driving, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Mathew McKenzie was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that hit two vehicles before ramming and sideswiping a car in the McDonald’s Ipswich drive-through.

Ipswich police sought for McKenzie to go to jail for his offending, which also included being found with a golf buggy that was stolen from Ipswich Golf Club.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall showed empathy for the plight of the 27-year-old disability pensioner, saying it was important that he looked after his health and stay off drugs.

Mathew Patrik McKenzie, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on Tuesday, July 28; three charges of failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash; driving unlicensed as a repeat offender; going armed with a machete to cause fear on July 30; receiving tainted property (a golf buggy) on September 9; driving without a licence; and possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said the series of road crashes took place from 3.15pm as McKenzie drove along Gray and Thorn streets, where he pushed in between a blue Mitsubishi Triton ute and a parked Mitsubishi Outlander, causing extensive damage.

The ute driver pulled over to inspect the damage and called police but McKenzie didn’t stop.

Mr Scott said McKenzie then drove at speed though Ipswich CBD, towards the McDonald’s drive-through on Limestone St, where he was stopped behind a red hatchback.

He became impatient and tried to drive around the stationary vehicle, ramming it and scraping its side panels before driving off in an erratic manner.

Driving along Brisbane S and Old Toowoomba Rd at One Mile, he came up behind a blue hatchback whose driver was stopped at a red light.

Mr Scott said McKenzie struck the rear of the vehicle to move it out of his way so he could get around.

Police were tracking the car using CCTV and identified McKenzie’s address in Leichhardt.

The court heard police arrived in time to see him run from the damaged Corolla into the house.

McKenzie initially told officers it had been another person driving, but later came clean.

Mr Scott said McKenzie believed someone was chasing him.

“There was quite a high risk of harm to others,” Mr Scott said of the offending.

Subsequent testing showed McKenzie had amphetamines, ice, diazepam and cannabis in his system at the time.

The court heard that in a separate incident two days later, McKenzie was arrested after chasing people while brandishing a machete.

On September 10, police received a report a man was riding a golf buggy in Leichhardt.

Police went to McKenzie’s home and found the buggy under a cover, with McKenzie saying he found it abandoned in nearby bushland and took it home in the hope of receiving a reward for its return.

The court heard three golf buggies had been stolen from Ipswich Golf Club earlier that month.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough agreed the driving had been quite bizarre, irrational, absurd, and ludicrous.

“He accepts he was adversely affected,” Mr Fairclough said.

“He has stopped using amphetamines.”

Mr Fairclough said McKenzie receives a disability pension because of mental health issues that stem from depression and anxiety.”

Ms Hall said people had been in real danger from McKenzie’s driving.

“Your behaviour was terrible. I accept you are remorseful,” she said.

“I know you have mental health issues and that medication will work.”

Ms Hall sentenced McKenzie to a 12-month jail term, with immediate release on parole.

“I take into account your use of drugs caused this,” Ms Hall said.

“This is not an excuse if someone had died, a child perhaps, or an adult.

“Fortunately you did not kill or hurt someone.

“I’m not fining you. Your main role is to maintain your health, not to compromise it by taking drugs, or driving.”

McKenzie was disqualified from driving for 15 months.