Drug find during RBT nets woman

POLICE suspicions were aroused when they found a set of digital scales in a woman's car during a random breath test.

The RBT stop on May 6 led to mother-of-five Tarren Fitzpatrick being charged with drug offences after she admitted using the scales to weigh marijuana.

Tarren Alvis Fitzpatrick, 44, from Slacks Creek, pleaded guilty at Ipswich District Court to a series of drug offences including six counts of supplying dangerous drugs; two counts of drug possession (oxycodone, marijuana); possession of anything for use in a crime; and possession of anything used in the commission of a drug crime.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was low range offending but commercial in a sense, even though she was not making much money.

Crown facts stated police searched Fitzpatrick's house on August 9.

Her mobile phone was seized and when examined messages revealed six drug supplies.

Some drugs were found including marijuana and oxycodone.

Judge Lynch said it was not clear from the mobile phone if the transactions had been completed.

He told Fitzpatrick that behaviour such as hers does the community a terrible service.

He accepted evidence she suffered medical issues with chronic pain.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended for two years.