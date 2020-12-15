Drug fiend fisher’s stealing spree hits $4.4k snag

Jason Bruce Sands pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a number of stealing offences and was ordered to pay back thousands in restitution. Photo: Social Media

A MAN has been ordered to pay back thousands of dollars in restitution after stealing a number of expensive items for drug money.

Jason Bruce Sands, 39, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a number of stealing offences and trespass.

The court heard Sands went to multiple business around Bundaberg where he took items without making any effort to pay for them.

At Robin's Kitchen in Hinkler Central, Sands took a knife block which was valued at $1499.

He also stole $1200 worth of fishing rods and reels, as well as lures from Bundaberg Tackleworld.

Then, at Jaycar, Sands stole a car battery jump-start kit and a home security camera.

Other items Sands stole included a multi-tool and Milwaukee torches.

He was also charged with trespass after he was seen at Bunnings while subject to a banning order from the store.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Sands made some admissions to police.

Sgt Klaassen said Sands was last in court in October for other stealing offences.

"Clearly he just keeps committing offences of a like nature and there needs to be a further personal deterrent and also to deter other members of the community, stealing is rife in Bundaberg," he said.

Sands' lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client stole to get money for drugs.

Mr Dwyer said Sands used drugs as a "crutch" to deal with suspected depression.

He said Sands had worked all his life on fishing boats and that there was one waiting for him for when weather conditions eased.

Sands was warned by the Magistrate to do something about his drug use, or risk spending lengthy periods of time in prison.

Sands was sentenced to three months in jail which was wholly suspended for a period of nine months.

He was ordered to pay a total of $4410.98 in restitution.

