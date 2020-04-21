Drug explosion: 495 charges despite virus lockdown

THE coronavirus restrictions may have shut down the state but suburban drug crime is still an issue with Logan Police issuing close to 500 charges for the month of March.

In statistics released through mypolice, drug arrests in the Logan District increased 26 per cent from 393 cases in February to 495 in March - a time where most non-essential travel was prohibited to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said while the number of charges was high he contributed the number to several major operations recently closing including Operation Sierra Lexell which saw two people charged with 19 drug offences.

"Officers from Logan Criminal Investigation Branch and the Major and Organised Crime Squad closed several proactive drug operations in March, with police focusing on the supply of drugs within the community," he said.

"This resulted in individual offenders being charged with multiple offences under the Drugs Misuse Act, for example one offender was charged with 20 drug offences

As part of the operation a 49-year-old Eagleby man was charged with 13 offences, including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Drugs seized as part of an undercover police operation, which ended earlier this month. Picture: QPS

An 18-year-old Loganholme man was also charged with four drug related offences, including supplying dangerous drugs and both have appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

The spokesman said the figures showed that despite coronavirus restrictions police would continue to target and arrest those who break the law.

Logan Police continue to target drug activity, which has resulted in an increase in arrests last month. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"The QPS routinely conducts proactive and targeted investigations and operations into illicit drugs within our community."

A support system has also been put in place, which police hope will ensure minor drug offenders don't repeat their actions in the future.

"To assist and support minor drug offenders local District Crime Prevention units offer referrals to external support networks/services via the Police Referral System," the spokesman said.

"The aim is that individuals will seek and receive additional support and thus also reduce their likelihood of reoffending."

Police also said the operations would continue and assistance from the community would always strengthen their crackdown on criminal activity, especially involving drugs.

"Logan police continue to actively target those involved in the illicit drug trade and continue to encourage members of the public to report illegal activity to police."

Report drug crime to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Drug explosion: 495 charges despite virus lockdown