Drug driving teen’s tearful apology over fatal crash

A SYDNEY teenager who was drug driving when he crashed into a ute, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, has tearfully apologised to his surviving victim and accepted that he will be sent to jail.

Anthony Hori Kopura, 19, has pleaded guilty in the NSW District Court to driving under the influence of ice and THC - found in cannabis - when he crashed his car in Lucas Heights, in the Sutherland Shire, in October 2017.

Marie Diven, 63, died in hospital three weeks after the crash while her husband, Gregory Diven, spent time in a coma and remains affected daily by his injuries.

While giving evidence at his sentence hearing on Thursday, Kopura looked Mr Diven in the eye and said: "Sorry, I really am sorry. For that whole day, for that whole weekend. Nothing can bring her back but I'm very sorry".

Kopura told his barrister, David McCallum, that he had been drinking with workmates on the Saturday afternoon and took ice between 3pm and 5pm before leaving Bankstown at 10pm to party at a nightclub in Cronulla. The group returned to Bankstown by 4am on the Sunday and "just had some cones and went to bed", he said.

Kopura woke up at midday, got in the car to travel to Engadine at 4pm and crashed into the Divens about an hour later.

Mr McCallum asked: "Did you know that you were responsible for the crash as soon as you saw the other car?" "Yes," Kopura replied, adding that he has no memory of the incident. The 19-year-old was on his way to see a counsellor when he got the phone call telling him Ms Diven had died.

"I kind of broke down then and there," he said.

He was working as a scaffolder before the crash but says he has not been motivated to do anything since.

"Is there any explanation you can give as to why you chose to drive the car in that state?" his barrister asked.

"No," Kopura replied.

Mr McCallum said Kopura accepted full responsibility for the crash and was genuinely remorseful.

"It's a mistake about which he will carry the burden of guilt probably for the rest of his life," he told the court.

He said Kopura knew the only penalty he could receive due to the seriousness of his crimes was jail time.

The teenager will be sentenced by Judge Leonie Flannery this afternoon.