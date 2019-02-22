Drug driving sting targets festival revellers

Police targeted drug drivers during a traffic sting at Peak Crossing during the weekend's Earth Frequency Festival.

Inga Williams

POLICE targeting drug driving during a large alternative music festival have charged 117 people with 207 offences.

Officers from Harrisville, Ipswich Road Policing Command, the Tactical Crime Squad, dog squad and roadside drug test unit joined forces to conduct 1800 breath tests at Peak Crossing from February 14-19.

The operation coincided with the popular Earth Frequency Festival, which is held annually at Ivory's Rock.

As a result of the operation a total of 117 people were charged with 207 offences, with 70 people charged with 149 drug related offences.

A total of 28 people were charged with driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Officers also conducted more than 1800 breath tests, however only three drivers charged with drink driving.

Eight people were charged with driving unlicensed and six people were charged with driving unregistered vehicles.

A further 105 traffic infringements notices were issued for a variety of offences including speeding, failure to wear seatbelts, and defective vehicles.