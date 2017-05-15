DRUG DRIVING: Six found guilty in Ipswich court

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A REDBANK Plains man has been put on a 12 month probation order and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Adam Stephen Jones, 34, was stopped by police on April 5 at Redbank Plains where he tested positive for having a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 9.

BRENT John Sayer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 25.

The 43-year-old Flinders View man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.

GAVIN Marshall Hargreaves from Rosewood has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

Hargreaves, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 4 at Walloon.

AMIR Allan Abdel-Malik, 35, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 20 at Peak Crossing.

The Ellengrove resident was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

MATTHEW Kenneth Lewis has been disqualified from driving for four months.

The 30-year-old Churchable man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 8 at Mt Tarampa.

Lewis was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was also fined $650.

BROCK Phillip Linder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 9 at Fernvale.

Linder, a 35-year-old Fernvale resident, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

He was over the general alcohol limit, but not the middle alcohol limit.

JESSE John Pepper pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 19 at Glen Morgan Vale.

Pepper, a 26-year-old from Coominya, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

TIMOTHY John Stapleford, 51, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 6 at Haigslea.

The Laidley man was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.