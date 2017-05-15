DRUG DRIVING: Six found guilty in Ipswich court

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.
A REDBANK Plains man has been put on a 12 month probation order and disqualified from driving for nine months.
Adam Stephen Jones, 34, was stopped by police on April 5 at Redbank Plains where he tested positive for having a drug was present in his blood or saliva.
He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 9.
BRENT John Sayer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 25.
The 43-year-old Flinders View man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.
GAVIN Marshall Hargreaves from Rosewood has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.
Hargreaves, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 4 at Walloon.
AMIR Allan Abdel-Malik, 35, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 20 at Peak Crossing.
The Ellengrove resident was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.
MATTHEW Kenneth Lewis has been disqualified from driving for four months.
The 30-year-old Churchable man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 8 at Mt Tarampa.
Lewis was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.
He was also fined $650.
BROCK Phillip Linder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 9 at Fernvale.
Linder, a 35-year-old Fernvale resident, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.
He was over the general alcohol limit, but not the middle alcohol limit.
JESSE John Pepper pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 19 at Glen Morgan Vale.
Pepper, a 26-year-old from Coominya, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.
TIMOTHY John Stapleford, 51, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 6 at Haigslea.
The Laidley man was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.