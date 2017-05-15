26°
DRUG DRIVING: Six found guilty in Ipswich court

Helen Spelitis
| 15th May 2017 5:00 AM
Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.
Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A REDBANK Plains man has been put on a 12 month probation order and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Adam Stephen Jones, 34, was stopped by police on April 5 at Redbank Plains where he tested positive for having a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 9.

BRENT John Sayer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 25.

The 43-year-old Flinders View man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.

GAVIN Marshall Hargreaves from Rosewood has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

Hargreaves, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 4 at Walloon.

AMIR Allan Abdel-Malik, 35, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 20 at Peak Crossing.

The Ellengrove resident was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

MATTHEW Kenneth Lewis has been disqualified from driving for four months.

The 30-year-old Churchable man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 8 at Mt Tarampa.

Lewis was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was also fined $650.

BROCK Phillip Linder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 9 at Fernvale.

Linder, a 35-year-old Fernvale resident, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

He was over the general alcohol limit, but not the middle alcohol limit.

JESSE John Pepper pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 19 at Glen Morgan Vale.

Pepper, a 26-year-old from Coominya, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

TIMOTHY John Stapleford, 51, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 6 at Haigslea.

The Laidley man was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drink driving drug driving ipswich

