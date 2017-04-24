DRUG DRIVING: Man caught twice in two days

IN COURT: A man was caught drug driving twice in two days.

A 30-year-old man who was caught driving two days in a row after using drugs was sentenced to prison.

Timothy James David Ardill was caught at Ipswich on November 1 and Leichhardt on November 2.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva.

Ardill was disqualified from driving for six months and sentenced to two months imprisonment.

ARJOON Bhardwaj pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Flinders View on February 25.

The 23-year-old from Ipswich was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $550.

MICHAEL John Burns pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on February 20.

Burns, 25 from East Ipswich, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

STEPHANIE Lee Gumbleton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Haigslea on January 28.

The 23-year-old Laidley woman was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

ANGIE Corrin Henderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Nambour on January 25.

Henderson, 32 from Nambour, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

ZACCARY Philip Keehn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Riverview on October 28.

The 27-year-old from Raceview was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

ANTHONY Mark Maher pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Blackstone on November 10.

Maher, 30 from Raceview, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

MARGARET Fa'afgliga Matautia pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle while between the general and middle alcohol limits at Ipswich on January 29.

The 30-year-old from Brisbane received a five month restricted licence and was fined $500.

CRAIG Anthony Patterson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at North Ipswich on January 21.

The 40-year-old from Karalee was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $623.

CELENA Kate Pelly pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Nundah on February 17.

The 37-year-old from Nundah was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She received a five month restricted licence and was fined $500.

BRENTON Barry Roach pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Carole Park on October 29.

The 33-year-old from New South Wales was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

CALEB Sonny Roberts pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Booval on December 22.

The 20-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

TROY Mervyn Smidt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Swanbank on January 23.

The 40-year-old from Slacks Creek was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

LAWRENCE William Stanley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at New Chum on October 28.

Stanley, 38 from Augustine Heights, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

ROBERT Benjamin Amson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on December 16.

Amson, 32 from Redbank Plains, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $850.