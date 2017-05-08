DRUG DRIVING: Ipswich man sentenced to jail

A man has been sentenced to three months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A MAN has been sentenced to three months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years after he was caught driving while under the influence of drugs, without a licence.

Steven Ross Ford, 44, was stopped by police on November 19 at Booval.

The Ipswich man tested positive to drugs in his blood or saliva.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months imprisonment for the drug driving offence, plus six months imprisonment for driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

Ford has been suspended from driving for two years. Both terms of imprisonment were wholly suspended.

WILLIAM John Brown, 20, was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months after he was stopped by police on April 10 at Goodna.

The Goodna resident pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general limit.

SHANE Leonard Mason pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drunk driving at Bundamba on April 7.

Mason, who has a provisional or learner licence, was over the no alcohol limit, but not the general alcohol limit.

The 42-year-old Leichhardt man was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

NATHAN Raymond O'Sullivan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving in Ipswich.

The Mount Gravatt man was stopped by police on April 16 and returned a result over the middle alcohol limit, but not the high alcohol limit.

The 25-year-old was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months.

ASHLEY Wayne Dodd, 39, has been suspended from driving for three months after he admitted to driving while a drug was present in his saliva or blood. The Glass House Mountains man was stopped at Morwincha near Fassifern on March 15.

He was fined $300.

EDWARD James Niemi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva, at Amberley on March 21.

The 28-year-old from Yamanto was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

STUART Ronald Cochrane has been suspended from driving for one month after testing positive to having a drug present in his blood or saliva on March 14 at Brightview.

The 51-year-old Lowood man was fined $300.

JODIE Louise Cocks pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva.

Cocks, 42, was stopped on December 13 at Peak Crossing.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

MARTIN Bernard Collins has pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a host of driving offences.

The Goodna man was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for four months after he was caught driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 3 at Goodna.

Collins was also sentenced for two counts of driving without a licence, driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 14 and driving under the influence of alcohol on March 12 at One Mile. He was disqualified from driving for six months for each count of driving without a licence, four months for the second drug offence and six months for the drink driving charge.

JON Matthew Davis pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

The first incident was on March 10 at Bellbird Park; the second was on February 25 at Toowoomba.

The 29-year-old was fined a total of $600 and disqualified from driving for three months, for each offence.

WARWICK Andrew Doncaster, 45, has been fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The Dinmore man pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on March 22.

STEPHEN Adrian Duggan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 10 at Goodna.

The 33-year-old Tivoli man was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

ADRIAN Weston Jacobs has pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

The 45-year-old from Coalfalls was stopped on January 13 at Yamanto and again on March 27 at Churchill.

He was fined $600, and disqualified from driving for one month for each charge.

DAVID Lee Monro from Leichhardt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva. Monro, 39, was stopped at Fernvale on April 9.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.