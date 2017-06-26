DRUG DRIVING: Ipswich man caught twice in two weeks

IN COURT: A man was caught driving with drugs in his system twice in October.

POLICE caught a One Mile man driving with drugs in his system twice less than two weeks and one suburb apart in October.

Cody Allan Morrow was nabbed driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 10 and Leichhardt on October 17.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of drug driving and was disqualified for six months.

Morrow was ordered to serve 80 hours community service.

JESSICA Megan Brown was caught drink driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Karrabin on January 15 last year.

The 32-year-old from Marburg pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

POLICE caught Simon Leonard Eastley drug driving a Raceview in November 23.

Eastley, 29 from Boonah, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva and was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

JORDAN Andrew Mason pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on January 13.

The 22-year-old from Collingwood Park was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

POLICE caught Bartholomew John McKew drink driving at Riverview in February.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits and was disqualified for one month.

The 27-year-old from Wanora was fined $350.

BRIDGET Smith was drink driving at Ipswich when police caught her on January 29.

The 25-year-old Redbank Plains woman was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for five months and fined $800.

LACHLAN John Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on January 16.

The 52-year-old from Willowbank was fined $350 and not disqualified from driving.

PAUL Craig Walsh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Fassifern on December 31.

The 53-year-old from Booval was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $900.

POLICE caught Geoffrey Ian Seth Ward drink driving at Minden on January 9.

Ward, 41 from Yamanto, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for thee months and fined $300.

ROBERT John McKenzie was caught drink driving at Yamanto on October 27.

McKenzie, 54 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for three months.

The Magistrate fined him $300.