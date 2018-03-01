Drug driving dad gets fine for Christmas joint

A DRUG-driving dad keen on a Christmas joint of the wrong kind landed a fine in court this week after testing positively for marijuana and methylamphetamine on December 25.

James Henare Fox, 30, of Redbank Plains was caught by Ipswich police with the two drugs in his system while driving on a provisional licence at Carole Park in 2017.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Fox's saliva tested positive to both marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Fox told police he had smoked two cones of marijuana on a visit to a friend.

Magistrate Louisa Pink noted Fox had been convicted of the same drug offence "this time last year" except this time there were two drugs present.

"I'd like to apologise to the general public put in danger on the day," Fox told the court.

Ms Pink told Fox he had fair warning as he'd previously been convicted of drink driving.

He was fined $600 - sent to SPER.

His licence was disqualified for five months.