Drug driver's runner adds $927 to his $73 bill

SELF-CONFESSED drug user Edgar James Collins turned a $73 diesel bill into a $1000 fine after doing a runner at the bowser.

Collins left a Booval servo without paying because he had "insufficient funds" at the time.

Collins, 37, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the diesel at Booval on February 11; and driving his vehicle in Ipswich on March 4 when he had methylamphetamine in his system while on a provisional licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Collins drove into a service station on Brisbane Rd at 1pm on a Sunday and pumped diesel worth $73.01 into a white Holden Captiva.

Collins walked into the store telling the operator he had insufficient funds to pay.

Despite being told not to leave until he paid for the fuel, Collins left the shop and drove away.

Three weeks later, police intercepted him at 1.50am, on Salisbury Rd in Ipswich.

"He says he recalls the fuel drive-off as he was not able to pay," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He says he had not returned as yet as he still had no funds to pay for the fuel."

When police told Collins he would be drug tested, he told officers that he had "used some rock some hours ago".

His saliva was tested and was found to be positive for methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Collins readily admitted not having the money to pay for the diesel and "always had the intention to pay".

Mr Hoskin said Collins now worked as a furniture removalist and had the means to pay a fine.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Collins $1000.

Mr Cridland referred the fine to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Collins' licence was disqualified for four months for driving while drugs were present in his system.