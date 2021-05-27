Menu
Accidents and near misses involving Gold Coast trams
Crime

Drug driver’s bizarre episode on tram tracks

by Lea Emery
27th May 2021 6:45 AM
A REPEAT drug driver was found asleep at the wheel and parked across tram tracks while his licence was suspended for another incident.

Police were forced to break the passenger window of Rowan Alexander Relton's car in order to wake him up in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of April 2.

The grain importer and exporter was also found with more than 50mL of the drug fantasy, also known as coma in a bottle.

Relton pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to driving under the influence, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Kerry Magee sentenced him to 12 months probation, disqualified him from driving for two-and-a-half years and fined him $1000.

Rowan Alexander Relton leaves Southport court.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Lewis Butterfield said police were alerted when a car was seen driving down Surfers Paradise Blvd along the tram tracks.

He said when police arrived at the scene they saw the car parked over the tram tracks, engine on and lights running with Relton slumped over the wheel asleep.

Sen Const Butterfield said they broke the passenger window to wake Relton up and a search of the car found about 50mL of fantasy in a charcoal bottle and more fantasy in a hand sanitiser bottle.

The court was told Relton's licence had been suspended in January for drug driving. He was sentenced for that on April 16.

Relton has also previously been convicted of dangerous operation of a vehicle while under the influence.

Defence solicitor Brendan Ryan said Relton was undergoing treatment for drug addiction from Lives Lived Well.

He said Relton had recently returned a number of clean drug tests.

 

