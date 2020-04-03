Drug driver’s apologies after crash

A WOMAN claimed to have suffered a blackout moments before her new car crashed through a fence.

Joanna Anderson tested positive to having cannabis in her system following the accident, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Joanna Gay Anderson, 42, from Muirlea, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was in her system at Raceview on December 30, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police went to the crash scene and saw Anderson sitting on grass.

She was taken to hospital, where a blood sample was taken.

“I’m really sorry your honour it was a stupid mistake,” Anderson told Magistrate Peter Saggers.

“My epilepsy medication was out of date and I think that was why I had a seizure. All my fault basically.

Mr Saggers said if Anderson was on that type of medication she should not be using (illicit) drugs – saying “You could have caused a fatal accident.

“I could have killed a family,” said Anderson.

“I was taking a little girl to the beach, to parks now it has all stopped,” she said.

“It has changed my life. There is no public transport where I live. I’m just really sorry.”

Mr Saggers took into account what she said, and that her insurance would not cover the accident.

Anderson was disqualified for three months and fined $650.