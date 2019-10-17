Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug driver told police he'd smoked '30 to 40 cones'

Peter Hardwick
by
17th Oct 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-OLD man caught drug-driving told police he had smoked 30 to 40 cones in the days prior, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has been told.

Lane Thomas Sullivan was pulled over by police in Chinchilla about 11.45am, June 19, testing positive for cannabis.

Three days later, he was involved in two-car crash at Brigalow and, after telling police he had smoked cannabis earlier that day, had his car searched, the court heard. Police found an orange container which had the smell of cannabis and sullivan said he stored the drug in it.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to both offences.

His solicitor Nathan Bouchier said his client had sustained significant injuries in the crash and had been airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital where he stayed two weeks.

Though his client said he had smoked earlier that day of the crash, a blood test had been done which returned a negative reading for drugs, he said.

Sullivan had sustained a broken ankle and wrist in the crash and appeared in court on crutches and his arm in plaster.

Magistrate Robbie Davies placed him on 12 months probation to include random testing for drugs.

cannabis chinchilla cone drug driving magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued, hail on the way

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued, hail on the way

    Breaking Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar at 3pm.

    • 17th Oct 2019 3:19 PM
    Low-cost initiative supports struggling families into homes

    premium_icon Low-cost initiative supports struggling families into homes

    Politics 'These new homes will be able to provide immediate assistance'.

    Terrifying pursuit on highway ends in frantic triple-0 call

    premium_icon Terrifying pursuit on highway ends in frantic triple-0 call

    Crime Man swerved and braked dangerously, forcing the other car to stop.

    Why Ipswich talent is travelling so well in national league

    premium_icon Why Ipswich talent is travelling so well in national league

    News Eleison thriving with Brisbane Blaze in new elite competition